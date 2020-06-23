A Plush Apartment To Having Her Own Brand, Anushka Sharma Owns These Expensive Things

Anushka Sharma is known to be one of the most popular actors of Bollywood. Apart from appearing in blockbuster films, Anushka also owns her own brand of a clothing line. Making her debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, today the actor is known to be one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. She's also known to live her life in luxury, take a look at these ridiculously expensive items owned by her.

5 Most expensive things owned by Anushka Sharma

Car

Anushka is known to live a luxurious life and she also travels in luxury. She owns a luxury car Range Rover Vogue which reportedly costs around Rs 2.77 crores. The actor is often spotted out and about in the city, travelling in her branded car.

Office

Anushka also owns a luxurious office which is located in Andheri, Mumbai. Her entire team works from there and manages her work-related stuff. Anushka Sharma's owns an office which costs around â‚¹4.5 crores, as per reports.

Apartment

Anushka Sharma moved to Mumbai, from Uttar Pradesh in search of work. She lived here for several years and bought herself an expensive apartment in Andheri. The actor owns a 3 BHK flat in Andheri, Mumbai. The cost of Anushka Sharma's home is reportedly approx. Rs 4 crores.

Her own brand

Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Anushka has also invested her money in business. She owns a brand of a clothing line called 'NUSH' brand. As reports suggest, the actor invested nearly Rs 65 crores in building her own brand. The brand offers different types of apparel of women which is currently available online.

Bag

Anushka is very fond of expensive handbags and clutches. Most of the handbags that the actor carries cost around 1 lakh. But one of the most expensive handbags that Anushka Sharma owns is this Christian Dior bag which reportedly costs around â‚¹ 2,50,000. The Dior tote bag is known to be a limited edition bag that has a floral print on it. She also has an amazing collection of Fendi, Louis Vuitton and Burberry handbags which are also ridiculously expensive.

