Deepika Padukone's 'Piku', Anushka Sharma's 'NH10': Movies With Strong Female Characters

In recent times, filmmakers are keen on making women-centric films, portrayed by Bollywood actors. These movies are taking a definitive turn towards the changing society, giving a strong message about women empowerment. Over the years, films like Queen, NH10 and Raazi have been ruling over the box office, winning people's hearts at the same times. Here are some Bollywood movies which portray strong female characters:

Strong female characters in Bollywood movies

Deepika Padukone- Piku

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. The film depicted the relationship between a father and his daughter, and how a road trip brings them closer. Deepika portrayed the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in the film. Although loving, her character was about a strong-headed stubborn woman who juggles between taking care of her aging father and living her own life and dreams.

Vidya Balan- Tumhari Sulu

Starring Vidya Balan, Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia in the lead roles, Tumhari Sulu followed the story of an ambitious house-wife who happily lives with her husband and her son. But things start to change when she auditions for a late-night show at the radio station. Vidya perfectly portrayed the character of a woman who puts her dreams on hold for her family and almost gives it up when things start to get ugly.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Slams Photographer For Sushant Rajput's Last Rites Video, Raises Question

Alia Bhatt- Raazi

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Set during the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971, the film follows the life of an undercover RAW agent who marries a Pakistani officer, to get the necessary piece of information from the enemies. Alia aced her role as an undercover agent, also fulfilling her duties as a newly married bride. She perfectly fits in the role of a woman who's smart, alert and observant about the events in her surrounding.

Also Read: 'Piku' Turns Five: Songs Of The Film And How They Explore Deepika And Irrfan's Chemistry

Kangana Ranaut- Queen

Queen starred Kangana Ranaut, Lisa Haydon and Rajkummar Rao. Queen followed the life of a woman who has been dumped by her husband right before their wedding. She sets on a new journey of discovering herself and getting out of her comfort zone when she decides to go on her honeymoon all by herself.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Dedicates Song 'Lamhe Guzar Gaye' From 'Piku' To Her Co-star Irrfan Khan

Anushka Sharma- NH10

Anushka Sharma's character as a woman who commits various crimes to save her husband against all odds, from a powerful gangster was perfectly portrayed. NH10 also starred Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar and Deepti Naval in the supporting roles. The film was based on real-life incidents of honour killings in rural parts of India.

Also Read: When Deepika Padukone Selected Irrfan Khan In ‘Piku’ Over Ranveer Singh In ‘Simmba’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.