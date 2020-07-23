Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Beat Bollywood Power Couples In Celebrity Endorsements List

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are considered to be a power couple for all the right reasons. Both are at the top of their respective fields while also being known for speaking out against social issues and for animal rights. Both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also seem to have an impeccable sense of business. The duo is regularly seen investing in companies while also heading commercial ventures themselves. The work put in by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma seems to have paid off, as the celebrity couple topped a celebrity endorsement list this week.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma top celebrity couples list

The latest results announced by the TAM Adex report on Celebrity Endorsement ranked Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in 1st place for the first half of 2020, as the duo topped the list with a 26% share and 16 brand endorsements. The power couple managed to beat several other famous Bollywood personalities by coming first by a considerable margin, as they clocked 7% more ad volume than any other couple on the list. Some of the brands the duo have endorsed together in the past include Google Duo, Myntra and Manyavar.

Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna were ranked second, while Kareena and Saif Ali Khan rounded off the top 3. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, could only manage 4th place on the list. Other celebrity couples that made the list included Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi amongst others.

Virat Kohli the most visible celebrity

In addition to topping the celebrity rankings with his wife Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli also secured first place when it came to the list of most visible celebrities. The RCB skipper registered an average of 10 hours of visibility per day across all TV channels between the period of April and June 2020. This put the cricketer ahead of famous Bollywood personalities such as Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

How much is Virat Kohli net worth?

The fact that Virat Kohli topped both lists isn’t surprising considering Virat Kohli’s net worth has been increasing over the years. According to Cricket Addictor, Virat Kohli’s net worth clocks in at ₹900 crore. Over the years, Virat Kohli’s net worth has been consistently increasing, with Kohli earning a whopping ₹252 crore last year. Forbes recently listed the Indian captain as the 66th highest-paid athlete in the world. Recently pictures from Virat Kohli’s houses in Mumbai and Gurugram also went viral, with fans getting a sneak peek inside the Virat Kohli house. According to GQ India, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma bought their Worli house for ₹34 crore.

