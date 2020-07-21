How To Maintain A Healthy Lifestyle During Lockdown? Anushka Sharma Shares A Few Tips

Following a healthy lifestyle during quarantine is extremely important in order to make sure that you do not get easily infected by diseases. Consuming the right diets, exercising, and following a few health and beauty tips will help you keep fit and also achieve and goal that you have been longing for. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has suggested a few tips that can help one have a healthy lifestyle while they're at home during the lockdown.

Following a healthy lifestyle during lockdown

1. Elderflower

Elderflowers are the tiny white flowers that come out of the elder tree. Anushka Sharma had previously posted a picture of herself enjoying the elderflower tonic. It is her favourite tonic and hence also recommended it to her followers.

2. Oil pulling technique

Anushka had recently mentioned in a post that the Ayurvedic method of oil pulling is very beneficial to health. She is of the stance that the ancient practice which is also known by the names Kavala and gandusha involves swishing a little out in your mouth on an empty stomach. Through this method, the toxins in the body can be cleared without much hassle. The NH 10 actor stated that this method helps in maintaining oral health and hygiene.

3. Regular workout is must

Anushka has time and again encouraged people to work out and stay fit. She has talked about her love for exercising and has also mentioned how important it is to be consistent at it. She has also spoken about how parents must be encouraged to work out and stay fit without fail.

4. Turmeric and black pepper tea drink

During an Instagram live session with husband Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma had recommended people to have turmeric and black pepper tea in order to boost immunity and keep diseases away. It is a home remedy which works the best when combined with regular exercise. She also recommended people to drink lots of water and also consume food which is high on alkaline as it gets easily digested and hence helps in maintaining a healthy system.

Image Courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram