Newly Engaged Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Are All Smiles In Unseen Pic

Rana Daggubati surprised his fans when he shared with them that he got engaged to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. He took to his social media handles and shared a picture with his now-fiancée as he wrote in the caption “She said yes”. The post went viral on social media in no time and fans as well as fellow celebrities showered their love on the couple.

As the two had kept their relationship under wraps, not many pictures of them are available online. However, one of their previously unseen photos has surfaced on social media and it is all about love. The picture was shared by Miheeka’s sister where she is welcoming Rana Daggubati to her family. Miheeka’s sister shared a picture of the newly engaged couple on her Instagram story where the two can be seen smiling and seem totally smitten by each other. Check out the picture below.

Unseen Picture of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Wishes galore for the couple

As soon as the news of Rana Daggubati went viral, the couple was showered with blessings and well wishes. Celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and numerous other fans too wished the couple. Check out some of the posts below.

Congratulations Rana and my lovely miheeka.. you guys are going to be amazing together! Welcome to the fam Rana! https://t.co/iwL0KePBWV — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 12, 2020

Time aiyathappa!!! Congratulations Ranaaaaa 🤩🤩🤩 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 12, 2020

Congratulations to you two. God bless you both with loads of happiness brother ❤️🤗🤗 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 12, 2020

Lockdown lo lockdown anamaata! Congratulations and welcome to the other side bro 🤗🤗🤗 — Aadarsh Balakrishna (@AadarshBKrishna) May 12, 2020

Who is Miheeka Bajaj?

Miheeka Bajaj was born and brought up in the city of Hyderabad. She is the daughter of Suresh Bajaj and Bunty Bajaj. Miheeka has pursued her Master's Degree in Interior Décor and Design from Chelsea University. She owns and runs her interior décor and design business called Dew Drop Design Studio.

