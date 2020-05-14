Chrissy Teigen Gets Bearded Dragon For Kids, Promises To Give It 'lots Of Love & Cuddles'

Days after Chrissy Teigen's controversial feud with a cookbook author, the former shared a piece of happy news on her social media profile. She shared a picture of her daughter along with their new pet, a bearded dragon. Chrissy called the pet reptile a new addition to her family of four and wrote in her caption that they all will give it many cuddles, a lot of care, and a lot of love.

In a series of tweets, Chrissy had revealed earlier that she was getting a bearded dragon as a pet. She had also revealed that it is supposed to be son Miles' birthday present. In her tweets today, she also revealed that she has not come up with a name yet, but will ensure that the pet reptile gets lots of care, love and cuddles. Check out the pictures of her bearded dragon below.

Chrissy Teigen shares pictures of her bearded dragon with kids

welcome to the family, bearded dragon without a name! we are gonna take good good care of you with many cuddles and lots of love. pic.twitter.com/cZww5jTPxm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 14, 2020

On Wednesday, she had asked on her social media if anyone has had a bearded dragon before. She later revealed that she was planning to get one and when she learned that Nicole Richie has one, she DM-ed her for some advice.

Has anyone had a bearded dragon before? Tell me your experience please, I heard they are so kind. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2020

no name yet! gonna let miles name him when he officially gets him on his bday! so I'm guessing his name will be "cars" https://t.co/KPNNYHaJfP — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 13, 2020

yes I am now a proud bearded dragon owner! he is very little right now - I got him for Miles' birthday but I know we will share a lifetime of happiness and cuddles (well his lifetime) (maybe mine at this stress rate) — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 13, 2020

Fans react to Chrissy's new pet

As soon as Chrissy shared pictures of her new pet reptile, fans flooded the post with reactions. Check out some of them.

congratulations on ur baby 🐉 what’s his name? — SANNAH (@badbittyj) May 13, 2020

We had a beardy! They are great pets! He just died last month😥 after 10 years! That's about the life span of them. They are fun, your kids will love him! Ours was so tiny, when we first got him, and got to be pretty big..this picture is about 3 years ago ❤ pic.twitter.com/u1akEZ4I4P — Rachel Jacobsen (@JacobsenR13) May 13, 2020

What is a bearded dragon?

A bearded dragon is a reptile that has a beard on the underside of the throat. The beard can turn black due to a number of reasons, generally as a result of stress. It is typically a social reptile and an adult male can grow up to 2 feet in length.

Image Credits: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

