Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Celebrate Pregnancy News With RCB Team Ahead Of IPL 2020

As Virat Kohli gears up for IPL 2020, his ladylove accompanied him for the tournament. Recently, a video shared on the RCB’s official Instagram handle shows the duo celebrating with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. In the recent past, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. In the video, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen cutting a cake as the team members are heard congratulating them for the good news.

The duo is then spotted feeding each other cake as Anushka plants a kiss on Virat Kohli’s cheek and in return, he showers love on mom-to-be with a forehead kiss. Anushka Sharma looks adorable as she dons a summer floral dress while Virat Kohli kept it casual as he donned an all-white look. Virat Kohli’s teammate Yuzvendra Chahal is also seen celebrating in the video as he announced his engagement to Dhanashree earlier this month.

Anushka Sharma's pregnancy announcement

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently took to their respective social media handles to share they are expecting their first child. In the picture, the duo is spotted striking a wide smile as they posed for a picture. Virat Kohli kept it casual with his dressing as he wore a t-shirt and trousers, while Anushka Sharma flaunted her baby bump in a black polka dot ruffled dress. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posted the picture with the caption, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏".

As Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli broke the news, there were a huge number of wishes that poured in on the duos' posts. Be it celebrity friends or their fans, everybody wished Anushka Sharma good health and also congratulated the cricketer on his new chapter of their life. Take a look at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's post.

On the work front - Anushka Sharma

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in director Aanand L Rai’s Zero and has not yet announced any project as an actor. The film, which released in 2018, also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and R Madhavan. However, she has had production ventures, including the recently released Amazon Prime Video web-series Paatal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul.

