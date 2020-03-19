WATCH: Virat Kohli Refrains From Taking Selfie With Fan In This Viral Video

Virat Kohli is taking a much-deserved break at the moment as there is no cricketing action for now. All the sporting events have either been postponed or called off due to the outbreak of the dangerous COVID-19 (Coronavirus) that has spread its tentacles all over the globe. India's bilateral ODI series against South Africa has been rescheduled at a later date due to the same reason while the upcoming edition of the IPL which was supposed to get underway on March 29 has been postponed to April 15.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju makes a huge statement on IPL 2020; read details

Kohli turns down a fan's request for a selfie

It so happened that recently a video was posted on social media where the Indian skipper can be seen refraining from taking a selfie with a passionate cricket fan. This might have happened while Kohli was heading back home after the ODI series was cancelled. In the video, the batting megastar can be seen walking out of the airport by wearing a mask when a female fan comes forward with a selfie request. However, the top-ranked ODI batsman does not oblige and keeps on walking. Meanwhile, security personnel can also be seen asking the fan to back off.

The reason why the Indian captain might not have obliged for a selfie is because of taking the necessary precaution against the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the video here.

READ: Aakash Chopra keeps calm as fan shares screenshot of Pak "experts" copying same topics

Will IPL 2020 take place?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had last week said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same. Coming back to BCCI, its Mumbai office has been shut down with effect from Tuesday and all the employees have been asked to work from home. Other than the IPL, the semi-final matches of the ongoing edition of the PSL have also been postponed.

READ: MS Dhoni hilariously scolded by wife Sakshi after he makes a small mistake at home

READ: Brendon McCullum shares heartwarming message for sports fans after events get called off