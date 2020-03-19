Virat Kohli Lauds PM Modi's Speech On COVID-19, Appeals To Citizens To Follow Guidelines

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Thursday urged the citizens of the country to adhere to the norms put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, Kohli appealed to everyone to be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by COVID-19. PM Modi in his address on Thursday, called for a nationwide 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM.

In another tweet, Kohli also appreciated the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for their efforts to fight Coronavirus. He stated that we should support them (medical professionals) by taking care of ourself and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygiene.

Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020

Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the #CoronaVirus. Let's support them by taking care of ourself and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygeine. #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020

Janta Curfew on March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement a nationwide 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 while the Janta Curfew is implemented and avoid going out unless extremely important. PM Modi added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

Furthermore, he added, "With the Janata Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state government's to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew."

