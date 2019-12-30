From Virat Kohli-Anushka To Varun-Natasha; When Bollywood Came Together At Swiss Alps

Bollywood’s adorable couples Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, along with Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, have all escaped to the Swiss Alps, to rejoice Christmas 2019 and New Year. The celebs are all having a stupendous New Year bash while vacationing in Switzerland. Treating fans with a glimpse of their vacay, Varun recently shared a picture with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on December 30, with an interesting caption.

When Bollywood got together to celebrate winter

On December 28, Karisma Kapoor shared pictures from their family vacation, with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur. The Kapoors are seen enjoying the snow, all geared up with winter wear jackets and caps. On the same day, Virat Kohli took to his social media to share pictures with his lady love Anushka Sharma, having fun at the Alps. Surprisingly, Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal were also vacationing in Switzerland at the same time. Firstly, pictures of Varun with the Kapoors created a storm on the internet. Fans were gushing over Kareena-Varun-Karisma’s photograph. On Monday morning, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram to share yet another picture, but this time with Natasha, along with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, sending his fans into a tizzy. As part of his caption, he wrote, “mountain ke dost”. Have a look.

Varun Dhawan also shared some stories on his social media handle. In one of them, he was seen ice skating on the ice rink, while in the other, he was seen making some cheesy pasta, enjoying a warm dinner. On the other hand, Karisma shared glimpses from her 'cosy dinner' with sister Kareena Kapoor. Have a look.

