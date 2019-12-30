Virat-Anushka To Kareena-Saif: Bollywood Off To Most Romantic Destinations For New Year's

With the New Year arriving soon, most of the Bollywood celebrities are heading off to far of locations to unwind and spend quality time with their loved ones. As stars, they have erratic work schedules with multiple shoots and promotions. But when they do take a break, they do it with no holds barred. Bollywood has been giving fans the inspiration to travel for a long time now with films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do. But it is time you check out your favourite celebrities travelling the world and sharing pictures on their Instagram stories and their feed is no less than vacation goals. Here are a few Bollywood celebrities who are giving us major travel goals and will make you want to pack your bags.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are spending their holiday season together. On Monday, the couple shared a beautiful picture, in which they can be seen posing together next to what Nick described as an ocean in his caption. However, the couple is vacationing at an undisclosed location but fans love the picture. Earlier Priyanka and Nick celebrated Christmas at the Mammoth Mountain, California and have lovely pictures together. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Alia-Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Deepika-Meghna Gulzar; New Bollywood Combinations In 2020

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are enjoying their winter break in the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland with Taimur and Kareena’s sister Karisma have also joined the family in the vacation. Saif and Kareena visit Switzerland every year and also take their son along with them. The celebs also shared pictures on their Instagram handle and are seem to be having a good time in the snow. See pictures here.

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have chosen the most romantic location in the world for their winter break. They seem to be having a great time skiing in Switzerland and also look very cute in their snowsuits. The couple also bumped into Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal who is also vacationing in Swiss. The four seem to be enjoying their vacation very much.

Also read | Top Five Bollywood Films Of 2019: Where Are The Women?

Also read | Latest Bollywood Romantic Dramas You Should Have Watched By Now

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating their vacation in Rome. The couple has celebrated Christmas and is still celebrating their holidays with family and friends. Sonam’s Instagram post will make you want to have a cosy family reunion.

Also read | From Virat Kohli-Anushka To Varun-Natasha; When Bollywood Came Together At Swiss Alps

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.