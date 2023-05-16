Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Match Steps To Ainvayi Ainvayi In Throwback Video | Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's video in which the couple grooved together at an event went viral. In the clip, the couple was seen recreating the hook step of the track Ainvayi Ainvayi from Anushka's hit film Band Baaja Baaraat. The viral video was from a sports event that happened last month. The couple participated together since they are the brand ambassadors of the popular sports brand.

In the video, Virat wore a white and black striped T-shirt and black athleisure bottoms. Anushka also donned a sporty look, pairing her gunji with running shorts and canvas shoes. At the event, the couple played some rounds of friendly games with the staff, and the videos from the time are circulating online.

The fan favourite couple: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The couple always manages to steal the limelight whenever they step out together. Whenever the actress is spotted in the stands during IPL matches, she trends on Twitter owing to her many moods during the match. Also, adorable interactions between Anushka and Virat get fans excited. The couple got married in 2017 after dating for several years. Now, they are parents to daughter Vamika.

Anushka Sharma's Cannes debut

The actress is all set to make her Cannes debut this year. She will be attending the film festival in French Riviera, where she will reportedly be present to honour women in cinema. The Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 16 to May 27. It is one of the most prestigious film festivals around the globe. Celebrities from all walks of life attend the coveted event to witness the best of cinema from around the world.

Anushka Sharma's upcoming movies

The actress, who was last seen in Zero, will be making her acting comeback with the sports drama Chakda Xpress. In the film, she will play the role of the cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. The movie will stream on an OTT platform.