'Camera Nikaal': Anushka Sharma's 'Paatal Lok' Triggers Meme Marathon On Twitter

It has just been a few days since Sudip Sharma's thriller Paatal Lok released and it's already making the headlines for all the right reasons.

Anushka Sharma's 'Paatal Lok' triggers meme marathon on Twitter

It has just been a few days since Sudip Sharma's thriller Paatal Lok released and it's already making the headlines for all the right reasons. The show produced by Anushka Sharma is a perfect blend of gore and suspense combined with mythological allegories. Not only people have been showering plaudits on the excellent star cast which includes Jaideep Ahlawat and Neeraj Kabi amongst others but also comparing it with Netflix’s Sacred Games. Meanwhile, many others have taken the opportunity to dish out rib-tickling memes and jokes. 

