'Camera Nikaal': Anushka Sharma's 'Paatal Lok' Triggers Meme Marathon On Twitter

It has just been a few days since Sudip Sharma's thriller Paatal Lok released and it's already making the headlines for all the right reasons. The show produced by Anushka Sharma is a perfect blend of gore and suspense combined with mythological allegories. Not only people have been showering plaudits on the excellent star cast which includes Jaideep Ahlawat and Neeraj Kabi amongst others but also comparing it with Netflix’s Sacred Games. Meanwhile, many others have taken the opportunity to dish out rib-tickling memes and jokes.

Read: Anushka Sharma's Instagram Goes 'upside-down' To Enter 'Paatal Lok'; See Pic

Read: 'Paatal Lok': Sudip Sharma Says Basic Storyline Inspired From Tarun Tejpal’s Book

'Camera Nikaal'

My mom after telling me tulsi adrak as corona vaccine#PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/29VF8jRo7C — Chirag Garg (@ninjaTechniq) May 15, 2020

When friends are fighting and take it to another level... #PaatalLok

Me to best friend- pic.twitter.com/YaK6Vx7mdi — मीत with a double E (@meet_patel__) May 16, 2020

Current situations of our country

Now entering into

#PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/zEEilmbciW — मैं ट्वीटर पे आत्मनिर्भर हूँ (@ShahiMeraj) May 14, 2020

Me adopting a dog after watching #PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/dA5Lb8cojF — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) May 16, 2020

Read: Paatal Lok's Team Holds A Quarantine Success Party; Producer Anushka Sharma Shares Pics

Read: Paatal Lok: Virat Kohli Reviews Anushka Sharma Production, Has Message For Brother-in-law



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.