Anushka Sharma Will Not Star In 'Adipurush'; Expects To Resume Work In Late April 2021

Recently, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been in the news after she announced her pregnancy. Fans are super excited about Virushka expecting their first child. However, they are also curious about Anushka's next film. There were claims that Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the Prabhas starrer Adipurush. However, as per sources, it is now confirmed that she will not be doing Adipurush and will resume working only after April 2021.

Also Read | Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Virat Kohli's Comment Steals Hearts

Anushka Sharma will not star in Adipurush

There has been a rumour that Anushka Sharma had signed Adipurush starring Prabhas. However, no details about Adipurush have been discussed with Anushka Sharma and she is nowhere involved in the project. According to sources, "Anushka is raring to resume work immediately post her pregnancy and there will be big announcements in place as and when the time is appropriate but Adipurush definitely doesn’t feature in her plans".

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Other Celebs Extend Wishes

The source also mentioned that Adipurush will be starting its shooting schedule soon and it is impossible for Anushka to be a part of it considering her pregnancy, hence proving that the rumour is false. The source added, "Anushka is making concrete post-pregnancy plans on her work front and we are excited about what those projects will be." Currently, the actor is soaking in all the happiness while expecting her first child with her husband Virat Kolhi. The source says, "We think Anushka will be ready to shoot from the end of April next year. That’s what she has been aiming for and given how fit and healthy she is, she will definitely be ready to roll at that time.”

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Turns Virat Kohli's Cameraperson For An Ad Shoot Before He Left For Dubai?

Anushka Sharma on the work front

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's directorial Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film received a decent box-office collection. The movies that she has signed for are Paani, Kaneda, and a few more. However, Anushka Sharma is currently focusing on her pregnancy and has not made any official announcements.

Also Read | In 'Adipurush', Which Actress Is Being Considered For Sita In The Prabhas-Saif Starrer?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.