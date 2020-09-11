In 'Adipurush', Which Actress Is Being Considered For Sita In The Prabhas-Saif Starrer?

Indian actor Prabhas is one of the most successful actors currently. After his mega-hit movie Baahubali, Prabhas is all set to treat with his fans with upcoming films like Radhe Shyam (alongside Pooja Hegde), an untitled project with Deepika Padukone and the Om Raut's Adipurush. However, currently, the female lead of the film is yet to be finalised. It has now been speculated that one of the top Bollywood actresses is in the contending list for the role of Sita in Prabhas' Adipurush.

Who is the TOP contending Bollywood actress to play Sita in Prabhas & Saif's Adipurush?

T-Series and Om Raut are all set to reunite when they made the announcement of their new project together titled Adipurush. The movie is being directed by the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame director Om Raut. In the reports by Pinkvilla, it is revealed that Anushka Sharma is currently the top contender for the part of Ma Sita in Prabhas starrer Adipurush.

However, there is no confirmation from Anushka's team for the same as of yet. Reports state that Om met Anushka and narrated the idea to her and the whole meeting was very positive. It is being said that Anushka may just sign up for the role of Sita in Prabhas' Adipurush. However official confirmations from both sides are still awaited.

'Adipurush' release date

The mega film titled Adipurush features Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead and is based on one of the ancient Indian epics. The movie will narrate the triumph of good over evil. Saif Ali Khan, who recently joined the Adipurush cast, will essay the role of a Lankesh in the film. Adipurush will be shot in Hindi and Telugu; while the movie will get dubbed into Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair under their respective banners and is expected to hit the marquee in 2022.

Prabhas' new movie list

The south superstar Prabhas will be also collaborating with Deepika Padukone for a brand new film. This untitled film will be headed by none other than Nag Ashwin, who is known for his movie Mahanati. Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas will be next seen opposite Pooja Hegde in the much-awaited romantic drama film Radhe Shyam too.

