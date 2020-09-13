Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Virat Kohli's Comment Steals Hearts

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma continues to stun with her social media updates as she shared a candid picture of herself lovingly embracing her, now prominently visible, baby bump. The mom-to-be looks radiant in the picture seemingly clicked on a beach. Anushka captioned the picture with musings of an expectant mother as she wrote, "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is ?"

Have a look:

While Anushka cherishes the moments of her pregnancy, father-to-be Virat Kohli has only adoration for his family as he wrote the most adorable comment on the post. The Indian skipper wrote, "My whole world in one frame" and stole the hearts of 'Virushka' fans and followers on social media.

Read | Saina Nehwal congratulates Virat Kohli on Twitter after Anushka Sharma announces pregnancy

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announce their pregnancy

Anushka shared a picture on her social media with Virat wherein they can be seen striking a pose together. But it is Anushka's baby bump which entirely steals the show. The soon-to-be mother can be seen sporting an infectious smile while donning a polka-dotted black and white attire. Virat can be seen every bit the excited soon-to-be father in the beautiful picture.

Have a look:

Read | Anushka Sharma announces pregnancy; actor's celeb 'twin' Julia Michaels pours in wishes

She wrote in the caption stating, 'And then there were three'. She also said that her baby was due next year, in January 2021. Many industry fraternity members like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, and Samatha Akkineni congratulated the couple. Take a look at the picture shared by the couple. Virat and Anushka have now become the second A-list couple after Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to announce their pregnancy.

Read | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate pregnancy news with RCB team ahead of IPL 2020

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in director Aanand L Rai’s Zero and has not yet announced any project as an actor. The film, which released in 2018, also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and R Madhavan. However, she has had production ventures, including the recently released Amazon Prime Video web-series Paatal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul.

Read | Anushka Sharma on Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary: 'Your legacy will live on forever'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.