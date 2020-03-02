Arjun Kapoor Wants Anushka Sharma To Get 'Rukhsana' Hairstyle Again; Check His Comment

Anushka Sharma recently posted on Instagram to mark two years of her horror film Pari. The movie was the actor's first venture into the horror genre. Arjun Kapoor commented on the post with sweet but snarky take for Anushka. Check it out.

Arjun Kapoor wants Anushka Sharma to do her hair the Pari way

Anushka fans have been getting some serious chills after the actor posted her throwback to Pari. Anushka Sharma posted three pictures, one of which was behind the scenes moment while the other two were stills from the film itself.

In one of the picture, Anushka Sharma can be seen hanging upside down outside the window. Arjun Kapoor had the most hilarious thing to say about the picture as he commented asking her to get her hair done in the same manner again. Have a look at the comment.

Anushka Sharma’s emotional note for Pari

Anushka Sharma also put up two other pictures from the film where she can be seen appreciating the film. She has written in the caption for the post of how the film was genre-bending and was intelligent horror. She was also happy about how she got to explore the genre and a character that she had never done before. In the end, Anushka Sharma has mentioned how she is happy about the love and appreciation she received for the film.

Image Courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram

