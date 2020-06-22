Anushka Sharma With Akshay Kumar Or Aamir Khan: Which Pair Looks Better?

Anushka Sharma has worked with some of the most acclaimed filmmakers, producers and actors in the film industry. Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are two such actors whose on-screen chemistry with Anushka Sharma is widely appreciated. Read on to know Anushka Sharma's collaborations with Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan.

Anushka Sharma's collaborations with Akshay Kumar

Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar have collaborated in one movie till date. The two worked together in the 2011 film titled Patiala House. The film is directed by Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mukesh Talreja, Krishan Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, and Zoeb Springwala. The film features Anushka Sharma and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film features other actors like Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Soni Razdan, Neelu Kohli, and Kumud Mishra in prominent roles.

The 2011 film features Akshay Kumar essaying the role of Parghat Singh Kahlon and Anushka Sharma in the role of Simran Chaggal. Although the film received mixed reviews for its storyline, the movie managed to earn widespread appreciation for its soundtrack. Some of the memorable tracks from the film include Laung Da Lashkara and Kyun Mai Jagoon.

Anushka Sharma's collaborations with Aamir Khan

Anusha Sharma and Aamir Khan have churned out a total of two movies together till date. They worked together in two movies, PK and Dil Dhadakne Do. However, in Dil Dhadakne Do, Aamir Khan voiced for the dog Pluto and the two did not share screen space. PK marked the first collaboration between the two prominent actors. The film is directed by Rajkumari Hirani and co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani. The film features Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in prominent roles.

Considered to be one of the highest-grossing Indian films across the world, the flick shows Aamir Khan playing the role of alien aka PK and Anushka Sharma essaying the role of Jagat ''Jagga''. The film also features Sushant Singh Rajput essaying the role of Sarfaraz Yousuf. Anushka Sharma, as well as Aamir Khan, bagged several awards and accolades for their performance in the movie. Some of the memorable tracks from this critically acclaimed film include Love Is a Waste of Time, Nanga Punga Dost, Chaar Kadam, and several others.

