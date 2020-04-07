Anushka Sharma's Beautiful Candid Photos That Will Melt Her Fans' Hearts

Anushka Sharma is one of the popular actors of Bollywood. The actor is well-known for her sartorial choices of movies and roles that she played in those movies. Her memorable and best roles were in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Rab Ne Bana di Jodi. Anushka Sharma’s dazzling smile and love for dogs is just awesome and takes our heart away.

Anushka Sharma is an active social media user and she keeps posting cuddling and cute pictures of herself. She also loves to click and post some beautiful candid pictures that show her inner beauty. So, let’s take a look at Anushka Sharma’s adorable candid pictures that will surely melt your heart.

Anushka Sharma in these candid pictures looks really beautiful

Anushka Sharma's adorable smiling candid in her balcony while sipping a cup of coffee.

And just like that a coffee under the setting sun on the balcony of our home became a memory to hold ♥️

Captured by my beloved 👩‍❤️‍👨

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

Anushka's amazing candid in the snow scenic beauty and an adorable look. She captioned the picture with an inspiring quote saying,

"Within you is the light of a thousand suns" - Robert Adams #2020 ✨☀️

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

The adorable smile and love for food are so evident in this candid picture of Anushka Sharma. Her caption says it all.

Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh ! My husband has figured it out 🥰😋😘

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

Anushka Sharma showing her inner beauty in this picture with such an amazing candid click.

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

Anushka's happy face look in this candid along with her simple dressing is just very cute.

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

Anushka Sharma's water baby candid pose with an exciting expression on her face looks amazing.

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

Anushka is looking impeccable in this attire and candid picture with a heart-touching smile.

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

Anushka's beautiful candid picture along with her favourite coffee and comfort zone.

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

The Sui Dhaaga actor beautifully watching the sunset and enjoying her cherished moment.

Watching the sunrise & sunset in Chanderi is one of my most cherished moments in life! Will miss it now that the shoot here comes to an end. Next stop.. Bhopal! #suidhaaga

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

Anushka Sharma's cutesy candid picture with the dogs as she just loves to spend time with dogs.

Fell in love with those eyes 😍❤

Image courtesy: @anushkasharma

