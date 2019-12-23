Anushka Sharma's Best Moments From The Movie Band Baaja Baaraat

Band Baaja Baaraat was the first time we saw the then-couple Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh together. It was a movie about two youngsters from Delhi named Shruti and Bittoo. They start working for a wedding agency but then leave and start their own wedding planning enterprise called Shaadi Mubarak. However, their professional relationship is put in danger when Shruti falls in love with Bittoo. As this happens, both of them break off and start their own companies. But in the end, they have to come together so that they can plan a wedding for a rich businessman. They somehow agree to it, after which they falling love again and get back together. Here are a few best moments from the film.

Best moments of Anushka Sharma from Band Baaja Baaraat

In this song, we can see both Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh start to dance so that they can make their first marriage more memorable. At first, Anushka feels it is wrong but then she realizes that it working. So she also joins the Ranveer in the mission to make the marriage more memorable.

In this scene, we can see Ranveer Singh trying to convince Anushka to give him a job. But he tries the best to convince her. She makes him agree to many things yet keeps asking for more. It was a very funny moment and fans often feel nostalgia seeing Ranveer act the way he did in Band Baaja Baaraat

In this scene, we can see Ranveer and Anushka celebrating their wedding company’s success. But after drinking, Anushka rests on Ranveer’s shoulder and gets cosy with him. They later kiss each other and Anushka breaks her one rule of not sleeping with a business partner. The love and chemistry in this scene are off the chart, making it one of the most intense love scenes in Bollywood.

