Anushka Sharma's 4 Best Moments From The Film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was released three years ago and the film went on to resonate with audiences for its theme of friendship, and heartbreak. The movie's plot displayed a fine line between friendship and a one-sided relationship. Fans gushed over how the actors in the film played their characters well and managed to deliver the rights emotions throughout the film. Anushka Sharma played one of the pivotal roles in the movie. Here are some of the best scenes.

(Spoiler alert) Anushka Sharma best moments from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Also Read | Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Top Looks In The Film

Drama

The scenes in which Anushka playfully jokes around with Ranbir after his break-up was hilarious. Fans loved the old Hindi film references in their acting. The over-the-top drama was hilarious and fans enjoyed the scenes throughout.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Can't Keep Calm As She Receives Virat Kohli At The Airport

The fireplace scene

The fireplace scene is intimate and beautiful, but in a non-romantic way. The beauty of the scene is that they aren’t even a couple just two best friends cuddling under a blanket. The conversation they have is beautiful and the vibe of the scene is pure love, although in a different way.

Also Read | Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma 'walking With Nothing But Love' Is What True Love Is All About

Revelation

One of the biggest twists in the film is when Alizeh reveals she is suffering from cancer. She reveals this to Ranbir by taking off her beanie and revealing her bald hair. Ranbir is shocked and emotional and bursts into tears. The scene later takes a mildly hilarious turn which soothes the tone of the film later on.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Enjoys A Quiet Movie Night With Husband Virat Kohli, Shares Picture

Her Bollywood Dream

Alizeh mentions that it is her dream to be stopped at an airport while her lover professes his love to her. Ranbir’s character does exactly this towards the end of the film. However, they stay friends even after he professes his love towards her, giving a bittersweet ending to the movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.