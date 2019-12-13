Anushka Sharma's Emotional Roles That Left Fans Teary-eyed; NH10 To Phillauri

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has created a niche for herself in Bollywood. The actor never had a godfather in the industry which helped her climb the ladder of success easily. Anushka has her ups and downs but has never stopped. She has wowed the audiences with power-packed performances in several movies. Anushka Sharma started her Bollywood journey in the year 2008 with her film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Since then the actor has gained a huge fan following. Here is a list of movies that were very well acclaimed by fans. Have a look.

NH 10

Anushka Sharma was lauded for her brilliant acting in the film. The film revolved around a couple who was on their way to a weekend retreat, the couple’s vacation turns into a nightmare when they cross paths with a dangerous gang. And Anushka’s character played the role of a superhero. The nominated at many award functions for the Best Actor (female). The film directed by Navdeep Singh and written by Sudip Sharma.

Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl

The 2011 film made wonders at the box office for its script. Anushka Sharma played Ranveer's love interest as he was a playboy in the film and had ditched three women and ran away with their money so to take revenge they hired Anushka to con him back. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil romantic drama film directed, co-written and produced by Karan Johar. The story is based on the concept of one-sided love. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai. The story revolves around two characters Alizeh and Ayan, as they navigate life, love and heartbreak.

Phillauri

She played the lead character in the film. She plays the role of a good ghost who had committed suicide by hanging on the tree and after few years a Manglik man was married to a tree as ritual and later hilarious events take place in that man’s life as he can see Anushka Sharma’s character. The film is directed by Anshai Lal and produced by Fox Star Studios with Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma under their banner of Clean Slate Films.

