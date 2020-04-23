Anushka Sharma's 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi': Interesting Lesser-known Facts About The Film

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi stars Shah Rukh Khan and debutante Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Directed by Aditya Chopra, this romantic drama flick follows Surinder Sahni, a shy young man who falls head over heels in love with Taani, a young, charming woman. He transforms into a loud and carefree dance partner to win her love.

Despite the lack of heavy promotions, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi broke numerous box office records and was declared a blockbuster. It emerged out as the highest-grossing flick of that year overseas. Moreover, the romantic drama film garnered positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike. As Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was quite recognized, the film’s script was invited to include in the Margaret Herrick Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. With all that said now, we have compiled some of the interesting facts about the movie.

Interesting facts about Anushka Sharma’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi has a popular phrase ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte’, which Raj uses from time to time. It is a combination of three Bollywood movie names. They all star three Khans including Aamir Khan (Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke), Salman Khan (Phir Milenge), and Shah Rukh Khan (Chalte Chalte).

It took three shots to finish Haule Haule song. Khan improvised his dance move during the shoot. However, he revealed that he felt uncomfortable sporting a wig and mustache.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi marked the Bollywood debut of Anushka Sharma

Feet tapping song ‘Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte’ pays tribute to the legendary Bollywood celebrities including Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Dev Anand, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajesh Khanna. Every stanza of the song hinted lyrics that represent the titles of songs that featured the mentioned actors.

Shah Rukh Khan plays two diverse roles in the movie. His personalities were inspired by two contestants who appeared on Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain, which the actor hosted.

