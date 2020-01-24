Anushka Sharma's Hairstyles That Have Influenced Major Hair Trend In The Past Year

Anushka Sharma is not only known for her spectacular films, but also for her fitness. She was a vegetarian previously but then switched to a vegan diet in 2015. Thanks to her clean eating habits, Anushka has flawless skin and gorgeous hair. Speaking of which, Anushka has been seen donning some beautiful hairstyles for events and promotions. Let us take a look at some of her hairstyles to take cues from.

Anushka Sharma's hairstyles

In the photo, she is seen sporting a sleek middle-parted bun which compliments the Honey Bee themed pantsuit. She is looking extremely gorgeous in the photo. Take a look at her attire.

Anushka sports puffy sleeves mini skirt. Her hair is straightened and sleek. To complete the attire she has worn a golden colour watch. Take a look at her outfit.

In this photo, she has loose curly waves that are side-parted. Her hairstyle looks extremely attractive and fresh. Anushka Sharma is also seen promoting her newly launched brand Nush. Take a look at her image which she posted on her Instagram handle.

Anushka Sharma has kept a fringe hairstyle. She has also kept her hair open and she is wearing a peach colour sleeveless dress. Take a look at her cute hairstyle.

