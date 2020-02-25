Anushka Sharma's Most Memorable Scenes From 'Badmaash Company'; Check It Out

Anushka Sharma has played several diverse roles in many of her films. Be it the timid and obedient wife in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi or the charismatic best friend in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, she has pulled off just about any character with ease. Her popular films include Band Baaja Baaraat, Badmaash Company, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sui Dhaaga, etc. Listed below are some of Anushka Sharma's best scenes from her film, Badmaash Company:

Anushka Sharma's best scenes from Badmaash Company

Karan and Bulbul discuss their dreams for the future

This is one of Badmaash Company's best scenes where Shahid Kapoor as Karan and Anushka Sharma as Bulbul have a hearty conversation about their dreams. Karan tells Bulbul how he wants to be rich. Bulbul tells him to go and chase his dreams. The chemistry between the two is strong and charming.

The boys and Bulbul

This is one of the best comedy scenes from the film. The scene starts with the boys joking around. Things get funny as they ask Bulbul a series of questions and she gives some sarcastic comments.

The boys get entertained

This is one of Badmaash Company's funniest scenes. This is where the boys and Bulbul are chilling and that is when one of the boys gets an invitation from a lady. The boys laugh and joke around while Bulbul has a smug smile on her face.

Karan's popular dialogue to Bulbul

This is another scene where Karan tells Bulbul that in life, risk is important. The dialogue "Life mein risk nahi liya toh kya kiya" has become widely famous. Bulbul and Karan have a moment at the bar.

Promo Image Credits - YouTube Screengrab

