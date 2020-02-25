Anushka Sharma's Fan-favourite Scenes From 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'

Be it the bubbly journalist in PK or the girl boss in Band Baaja Baarat, Anushka Sharma has never disappointed her fans with her acting skills. Sharma is best known for her roles in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, NH10, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, etc. Anushka Sharma has received numerous accolades for her performances in Bollywood films over the years. Listed below are some of Anushka Sharma's best and popular scenes from the film, Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Anushka Sharma's best scenes from Jab Harry Met Sejal

1) Anushka Sharma's famous dialogue

This is Anushka Sharma's funnies scene from the film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. In this scene, Anushka Sharma as Sejal tells Shah Rukh Khan as Harry how she is neat and clean while he tells her that he is a dirty and cheap guy. The scene takes on a funny note as Harry and Sejal give each other odd looks.

2) Sejal's innocence and Harry's humor

This is another funny scene from the flick. There are many funny and romantic moments in this scene. This is where Harry gets to know that Sejal has lost the ring that her fiance gave her. The chemistry between Sejal and Harry is cute and charming.

3) The romance between Harry and Sejal

This is another memorable scene between Harry and Sejal. This is where Sejal and Harry are first at the club and later Sejal dances for Harry. The two share an intimate moment. This scene is a treat for Anushka Sharma fans. When it comes to Jab Harry Met Sejal's best scenes, this one is an absolute must-watch as this is where love starts brewing between Harry and Sejal.

Promo Image Credits - YouTube Screengrab

