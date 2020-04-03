Sanjay Dutt's Upcoming Movies That His Fans Should Not Miss

Sanjay Dutt has, over the years, proved his versatility as an actor. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor has bagged several awards and accolades including two Filmfare Awards and three Screen awards. Sanjay Dutt kickstarted his acting career with Rocky, which got released in 1981 and is directed by his father, Sunil Dutt. With all that said, here are Sanjay Dutt's movies that are scheduled to release in 2020, that fans are excited about:

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming movies in 2020

KGF Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2 is a sequel of the 2018 flick titled KGF Chapter 1. KGF Chapter 2 is helmed by Prashant Neel and the historical action flick features Yash and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The Kannada historical action's Chapter 1 created a huge buzz for its action sequences and bagged several accolades including Zee Kannada Hemmeya Kanndiga Awards, 66th National Film Awards, SIIMA Awards and Filmfare Awards South. A research was done by Ormax Media, a media consulting firm claimed that KGF 2 is the movie for which the Hindi audiences are excited about.

#OrmaxCinematixHollywood Most-awaited Hollywood films in India as on Feb 15, 2020: Only films releasing April 1, 2020 onwards have been considered pic.twitter.com/RkBsqkaPv5 — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) February 20, 2020

Sadak 2

Sadak 2 is the remake of the popular Sadak, released in 1991, which features Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Sadak (1991) won Filmfare Award and the sequel is a highly anticipated movie of Sanjay Dutt. The 2020 movie will feature Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt once again. However, there are new additions including Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor essaying the lead role. The film is also special to Mahesh Bhatt since the director will be ruling the director's chair after 20 years.

Shamshera

Shamshera is an action-adventure movie produced under the banner name Yash Raj Films. The movie is directed by Karan Malhotra and features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor besides Ranbir Kapoor. Fans are excited to see Sanjay Dutt and the Ae Dil Hai Mushil actor onscreen together. Kapoor will be playing a double role while Vaani will be portraying the role of a dancer.

