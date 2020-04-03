Lisa Ray Reminisces Happy Times Before Coronavirus Lockdown In This Heartfelt Post; Read

Actor-model Lisa Ray is evidently one of the most influential personality right now on Instagram. Lisa's Instagram account is filled with beautiful moments of her life which she heartily shares with her fans. This time around, the actor Lisa Ray took to her Instagram and reminisced the time before the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to maintain social distancing and self-isolation.

Lisa Ray's Instagram post

Lisa Ray took to her Instagram and shared a joyous collage of photo of her family. Lisa can be seen having a beach day with her twin daughters and husband. The actor expressed in her captions that she cannot believe these photos were clicked in December as the coronavirus spread quickly across the globe. Lisa posts a number of photos of her Instagram with her family which includes her husband Jason Dehni and daughters Sufi and Soleil.

Lisa Ray has also been sharing photos from her quarantine days on Instagram. She recently shared that her family celebrated the holy festival of Navratri at their home. She dressed her year-old daughters in traditional attires and a shared a heartfelt caption along with their photos on Instagram. Check it out -

Lisa Ray also recently debuted her first novel titled Close to The Bone which has reportedly received an uproar of praise from fans. The book encompasses Lisa Ray's journey of life in her own words where she has dived deep into concepts of existence in context to her battle with cancer. Close to The Bone also speaks about how Lisa Ray lived her life her own way with the utmost honesty.

