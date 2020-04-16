Anushka Sharma And Her Male-costars Whose 'jodi' We Would Love To See On-screen Again

Anushka Sharma is one of the A-listed actors in today’s generation. The actor has completed over a decade in this industry and has successfully created a unique place for herself in the hearts of the audience. Anushka is known to be an extremely versatile actor and knows how to get the spark for any character she plays. Here is the list of lead male actors Anushka Sharma has worked with till date-

Male lead actors Anushka Sharma has worked with

Ranveer Singh

Among Anushka’s most adored on-screen pairs, comes Ranveer Singh at the top. The two appeared together in Maneesh Sharma’s Band Baaja Baaraat (2010). The film received universal critical acclaim and commercial success. The duo sent their fans into a tizzy with their adorable chemistry on screen, and the audience fell in love with them. Immediately after Band Baaja Baarat was a super-hit, the two again shared screen space in another Maneesh Sharma directorial, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011). Anushka and Ranveer were also rumoured to be dating at the time. They were last seen together in the film Dil Dhadakne Do (2015).

Also Read | Throwback Tuesday: Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga' Photo Will Inspire You To Sew Too

Aamir Khan

Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan’s pair was loved by the fans when they appeared together in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK (2014). The movie has a unique storyline, and even Anushka’s look was different than the usual. The film did well at the box-office.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's Most Memorable Photos With Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have always been great friends. The news of the two being paired together for a film created a huge buzz among fans. Anushka and Ranbir first appeared together in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet (2015). The two later got together for Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), where the on-screen couple gained many praises and stole many hearts. Ranbir and Anushka were last seen together on the big screen in Raju Hirani’s Sanju (2018).

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's Majestic Portrait Looks Can Steal Your Heart Away | See Pics

Salman Khan

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan (2016) featured a fresh pair for the movie-loving audience. It was the first time Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma were seen sharing the big screen. Fans loved the brewing chemistry between the two actors and this made the movie one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's Best On-screen Pairs That We Wish Collaborate Again

Shah Rukh Khan

Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan, with Aditya Chopra’s romantic drama, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008). The two made a really good on-screen pair and fans fell in love with their chemistry. The audience accepted the pair with warmth and open hands and welcomed Anushka into the industry. The pair have also shared screen space in Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) and Aanand L. Rai’s Zero (2018).

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's Best On-screen Pairs That We Wish Collaborate Again

Varun Dhawan

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s on-screen appearance opposite each other took everyone by surprise. But, there was no doubt that the two would completely win the hearts of the fans as they played the lead characters in Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaaga: Made in India (2018). The film marked as Anushka Sharma’s come-back film after her marriage. The movie gained critical acclamation but did average at the box-office.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.