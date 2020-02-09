Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma And Other Popular Army Kids Of Bollywood

Bollywood industry has found a big squad of some super talented actors from army/military families. The talent in these army kids may be due to the well-groomed standard of living or a strong army upbringing. These army brats of Bollywood are the most-loved ones and have a huge fan following. So, here are some of the Army brats of Bollywood who are popularly working fantastic in their careers.

List of Popular Army brats of Bollywood

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, the popular actor of Bollywood is from an Army family background. Akshay Kumar’s real name is Rajiv Bhatia, a fact that is unknown to many. Akshay Kumar's father, Hari Om Bhatia was a Defence Personnel, and maybe hence Akshay Kumar follows a strict and disciplined lifestyle.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, the global superstar is known for his acting and fitness skills. Pee Cee is also from an Army background. Priyanka Chopra’s mother and father both worked for the Indian Army. Priyanka Chopra's parents are Dr. Madhu Chopra and Dr. Ashok Chopra. They both were physicians in the Indian Army. Priyanka has many times mentioned about her family and her upbringing in interviews. Priyanka Chopra had a very special bond with her dad, whom she lost in 2013 due to Cancer.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is another popular actor from an army family background. Her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, was in the Army. Anushka Sharma completed her schooling in an Army school in Bengaluru. Anushka Sharma always admits that as she is a military child, it has played a very important role in shaping her life. She has mentioned in several interviews that having an army family background has affected her a lot as an individual and immensely contributed to her way of life.

