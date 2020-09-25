Netizens Bring Back Anushka Sharma's 'I Drink Coffee...' Response, Call It 'very Apt'

In the Thursday IPL match between Punjab and Bangalore, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made highly inappropriate comments against Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Referring to the latter's underperformance in the match, he took a dig at wife Anushka as well but this was not well received by their fans. In an earlier post, Anushka had released a statement regarding a similar incident. Fans have started pouring out their support once again. Here's what this is about.

Anushka Sharma's old post, 'for the record, I drink coffee..' trends again

A previous post of Anushka Sharma began trending again after fans came out in support of the actor against Sunil Gavaskar's comment. The post was a statement released by Anushka where she said that she will not be silent if she is dragged into matter pertaining to cricket. Fans are showering their support for the actor's current predicament in the comment section.

One fan hailed Anushka Sharma for being an army officer's child and said how it must be against her nature to go against "set protocol". Another fan talked about how one needs to respect another if they hope to be respected in return. Check out the new comments here:

The Instagram post in question was Anushka Sharma's statement against rumours and allegations that she has been part of confidential meetings and has also exerted her influence during team selections. It was also alleged that being a 'star wife' she was being provide exclusive privileges otherwise denied or not in the protocols of the game. However, with a fitting reply, Anushka shut down all the rumours.

Sunil Gavaskar's comment on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have once again been the subject of brutal trolling after the Indian skipper's performance at the Thursday night IPL match was not at par. Former Indian cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar had passed unsavoury comments against the couple while delivering the commentary on Virat's game. The latter had dropped two catches against KL Rahul and only managed to secure one run off five balls.

An angry Anushka Sharma has taken to her Instagram story to call out Gavaskar and his choice of words. She also said how even in 2020, she is being "dragged" into cricket for her husband's performance during a match. The same thing has happened quite a few times before with the 2016 incident being the predominant one. On that occasion, even Virat Kohli had come out in support of his then-girlfriend with a post on Instagram. Check out the posts here:

