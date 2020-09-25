Sunil Gavaskar Blasted By Anushka Sharma For On-air Comments, Netizens Side With Actor

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli had a miserable time on Thursday as his team was thrashed by 93 runs in the match against Punjab. Virat Kohli also had a forgettable game on a personal note as he dropped two catches in two overs of Punjab skipper KL Rahul, who then collected 42 runs off 9 deliveries to propel his side to a gigantic total of 206/3. Virat Kohli also had an unremarkable outing with the bat as he got out after scoring just 1 run off 5 balls.

Anushka Sharma hits back at Sunil Gavaskar for obnoxious comments

Virat Kohli was subjected to severe criticism because of his performance in the Dream11 IPL 2020 match against Punjab. Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was in the commentary box during the game, also criticised Kohli by making a comment against the Indian team's skipper and his wife Anushka Sharma, which has been perceived by many as distasteful.

While commentating during the match, Sunil Gavaskar said that Virat Kohli had only trained against Anushka Sharma's bowling during the lockdown. "Inhone lockdown me sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai", Sunil Gavaskar quipped on air. Sunil Gavaskar's comment didn't go down well with fans as they slammed the veteran for his choice of words.

On Friday, just a day after Sunil Gavaskar made the controversial comment against Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood actor has hit back at the former India captain for his words. Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and uploaded a story where she has called out Sunil Gavaskar for the same. Anushka Sharma also sought an explanation from Sunil Gavaskar for the words he used.

Fans were unamused by Sunil Gavaskar's comments as they lambasted the legendary cricketer for his choice of words. In fact, some fans even called the BCCI to fire Sunil Gavaskar from the Dream11 IPL 2020 commentary team. Several reactions poured in on Twitter where the Twitterati expressed their displeasure towards Sunil Gavaskar's comments. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Language & comments by Sunil Gavaskar on Anushka Sharma are extremely disgusting & disappointing



You were a legend sir ! You disrespected an accomplished lady & a great sportsman like Viraṭ too! — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 25, 2020

1.Authority should cancel him fee for the match.

2.Authority should ban him for next one year and should take back only after apology.

3. All ex-cricketers should issue stmt against him.

4. Let there be warning of life time ban on cricket activity, If such remarks repeated ever. — Guest Gonzalez (@guestgonzalez) September 25, 2020

Can't imagine what she might be going through mentally !!😔

This is the nth time she is being blamed & dragged for no logic .

Feeling bad for Virat too man — arianfinch (@adrianfinch110) September 25, 2020

If you had made comments like this on your son. He would have had 0.0001% of Virat's Batting skills, do you shame to make such comments on a pregnant girl pic.twitter.com/TL7Km93ySR — ᴠɪʀᴀᴛ ᴠᴇʀɪʏᴀɴ (@White___Devil18) September 25, 2020

Sunny bhai should apologize for his controversial comment on Anushka — SAURABH SAGAR (@SAURABHSAGR) September 25, 2020

Never felt this much bad in social media. Cmnting filthy about Anushka Sharma and her future baby just for one bad performance of Virat Kohli In Yesterday's game 🤮 None of our Indian captian and his family would've faced this much Abuses. Will leave this twitter very soon. — Mᴇᴄʜᴀᴛʀᴏɴɪᴄ தமிழன்™ (@Tharani_DD) September 25, 2020

Irrespective of the meaning, why should he even take her name. They can play cricket, football or whatever sport they wish. People should stop getting involved in personal life of others — Justice (@Justice47400390) September 25, 2020

SOURCE: ANUSHKA SHARMA INSTAGRAM & BCCI TWITTER