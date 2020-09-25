Home
Sunil Gavaskar Blasted By Anushka Sharma For On-air Comments, Netizens Side With Actor

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and uploaded a story where she has called out Sunil Gavaskar for his distasteful comment during the Bangalore vs Punjab match.

Sunil Gavaskar

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli had a miserable time on Thursday as his team was thrashed by 93 runs in the match against Punjab. Virat Kohli also had a forgettable game on a personal note as he dropped two catches in two overs of Punjab skipper KL Rahul, who then collected 42 runs off 9 deliveries to propel his side to a gigantic total of 206/3. Virat Kohli also had an unremarkable outing with the bat as he got out after scoring just 1 run off 5 balls.

Anushka Sharma hits back at Sunil Gavaskar for obnoxious comments

Virat Kohli was subjected to severe criticism because of his performance in the Dream11 IPL 2020 match against Punjab. Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was in the commentary box during the game, also criticised Kohli by making a comment against the Indian team's skipper and his wife Anushka Sharma, which has been perceived by many as distasteful.

While commentating during the match, Sunil Gavaskar said that Virat Kohli had only trained against Anushka Sharma's bowling during the lockdown. "Inhone lockdown me sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai", Sunil Gavaskar quipped on air. Sunil Gavaskar's comment didn't go down well with fans as they slammed the veteran for his choice of words.

On Friday, just a day after Sunil Gavaskar made the controversial comment against Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood actor has hit back at the former India captain for his words. Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and uploaded a story where she has called out Sunil Gavaskar for the same. Anushka Sharma also sought an explanation from Sunil Gavaskar for the words he used.

Anushka Sharma

Fans were unamused by Sunil Gavaskar's comments as they lambasted the legendary cricketer for his choice of words. In fact, some fans even called the BCCI to fire Sunil Gavaskar from the Dream11 IPL 2020 commentary team. Several reactions poured in on Twitter where the Twitterati expressed their displeasure towards Sunil Gavaskar's comments. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

