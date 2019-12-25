Erica Fernandes-inspired Looks For Wedding Wardrobe; See Pics

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes was recently seen enjoying her co-star’s Sonyaa Ayodhya's wedding. The actor who was made her name in the TV industry through Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi often makes heads turn with her stunning attires. The actor who was ranked as number 3rd in the Top 20 Most Desirable Women of Indian Television in 2018 is an all-round actor who is also known for her distinctive style and fashion sense. Let's take a look at Erica Fernandes best attires that we can totally take inspiration from.

Erica Fernandes' inspired wedding outfits

Pastel Green lehenga

Erica has donned pastel green shade ensemble in this look. She has paired off-shoulder choli with a matching skirt. This attire is adorned with attractive embroidery and mirror work that is a complete highlight of this lehenga apart from its colour. The large Jhumkas, Maang Tikka and her straight hair complement well with the whole look.

Glittery outfit

Erica Fernandes has glammed up her look in this glittery ensemble. The silver monotone attire has a flared skirt and a round neck blouse that well features her midriff. The outfit is embellished with sequins and the look is completed using silver statement earrings.

Ruffle retro saree look

Erica usually dons retro saree looks at her TV serial Kasautii. Like Erica, this white and red ruffle saree provides the perfect retro vibe. This saree is perfectly suitable for somebody who likes exploring with their outfits. For mornings wear light colour sarees, but for evening events wear darker shades in a ruffle pattern.

Yellow-jacket lehenga

Go yellow for the sangeet ceremony like Erica. Fernandes recently wore this jacket lehenga outfit at her BFF's sangeet ceremony. the lehenga is perfect for dancing during the sangeet as well as the yellow colour will definitely make you pop at all the photographs.

