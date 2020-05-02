What Was Anushka Sharma Up To This Week? From Penning A Wish To Cute Gesture For Virat

Anushka Sharma recently celebrated her quarantine birthday. The actor celebrated her birthday with lots of fans’ and friends’ wishes. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Anushka Sharma has been sharing regular updates with her fans regarding how she has been keeping herself busy. Here’s a look at a ‘quarantine recap of the week’ of Anushka Sharma.

Her wish

Anushka Sharma on her birthday decided to write a few lines through which she wished that the sufferings of the world end and everything goes back to normal. The actor in her caption expressed her birthday wish as she wrote, "Today, I wish for all this to end".

Debut in the digital world

Anushka Sharma has set her foot in the digital world with the brand new Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok. The show is making headlines and fans are keen to know more about the show. Paatal Lok cast includes actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Gul Panag and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

Talking about Dil Dhadkane Do

Anushka Sharma recently opened up about a scene from Dil Dhadakne Do which she finds special in a special video for a production company. She said that her character’s introduction scene with Ranveer Singh in Dil Dhadakne Do is really special for her. She also said that it is not a typical boy meets girl type of scene.

Talking about why it is special for her, she said that the scene was very new as it did not have any dialogues between her and Ranveer. She said that the way both the characters get attracted to each other is shown with subtle nuances without any dialogues or a typical setting. The actor added that the whole staring and looking away nuance brought out the chemistry between them and that is what made it so different.

Sweet gesture for beau

In one of Virat Kohli's latest chat videos, he can be seen chatting with South African cricketer Ab De Villiers. However, the highlight of the video is when Anushka Sharma switches on the light in the room on realising that Virat Kohli is sitting in the dark. To this, Virat Kohli responds by saying, 'Thanks, my love'. Check out the video of Anushka Sharma switching on the light in the room and Virat's adorable reaction to it.

