Anushka Sharma’s' Sui Dhaaga' Ticks 2 Years; Actor Calls It A 'gratifying Tale'

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's movie Sui Dhaaga recently completed 2 years. The movie released on September 28, 2018, and was helmed by Sharat Katariya. On this occasion, Anushka took to her social media to celebrate this milestone of the movie.

Anushka Sharma celebrates 2 years of Sui Dhaaga

The actor took to her Instagram story to share some stills and BTS videos from the movie along with her co-star Varun. The title track of the movie, Sui Dhaaga which was crooned by Divya Kumar can be seen playing in the background of the video. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor also shared a beautiful caption along with the video.

She stated how she is celebrating 2 years of this gratifying tale. Anushka further wrote how the movie is extremely close to her heart due to its authenticity and deep roots. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor wrote how this movie intertwines the spirit of self-stater ship and self-belief. Take a look at one of the stills from her video.

Varun Dhawan celebrates 2 years of Sui Dhaaga

Anushka's co-star from Sui Dhaaga, Varun also celebrated the occasion by sharing an endearing post on his Instagram story. He shared a picture of his character from the movie, Mauji cycling to his heart's delight. Along with that, the actor shared one of his dialogues from the movie which stated, 'Aab Zindagi Ke Cycle Pe Toh Maarna Padega Pedal, Chahe Mile Yaa Na Mile Medal.' Take a look at the post shared by the Street Dancer 3D actor.

Talking about the movie, it revolved around the story of a couple, Mauji Sharma and Mamta Sharma who cross all the obstacles in their way to start their own small scale clothing business. The movie promoted the hard work and efforts of the local craftsmen of the country and their entrepreneurship. The movie was bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra. It also starred Raghubir Yadav, Yamini Das, Namit Das, and Sawan Tank in the supporting roles. The movie had also found an official entry in the competition category at the Shanghai International Film Festival, the Belt, and Road Film.

