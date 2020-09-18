This Day That Year Sept 18: Akshay Fails At A Challenge & Other Events That Made News

Showbiz industry witnesses the addition of exclusive news every day. From celebs taking up new challenges to disclosing something new about their personal lives, some stories become unforgettable. Here’s a collection of all the events that garnered fans attention in the past year on September 18.

Akshay Kumar failed at the Sui Dhaaga Challenge

While promoting Sui Dhaaga, the lead actors of the movie Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma began a thread of Sui Dhaaga Challenge, wherein they nominated prominent faces of the industry to take up the challenge and share their experience online. Varun had nominated the Khiladi actor, Akshay Kumar, however, the superstar terribly failed at it. While sharing the hilarious video, the actor explained how a particular work is best suited in the hands of those who are skilled to do it. Akshay further explained that the challenge ‘isn’t as easy as it looks’.

जिसका काम उसी को साजे और करे तो डंडा बाजे 😬

Mauji bhai @Varun_dvn here’s my attempt at the #SuiDhaagaChallenge, not as easy as it looks. I now nominate @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/IkAoDrQCFt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 18, 2018

Kajol’s priceless reaction

Two years ago, around this month actor Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were expecting their first child together. The then, mom-to-be Neha flaunted her baby bump as she continued to work. In fact, during her chat show, #NoFilterNeha, she invited Kajol as a guest, who is a mom of two kids. During their interaction, Kajol shared several mommy tips with Neha. Not only that, but Kajol also went ‘aww’ after seeing Neha’s baby bump, take a look:

Ayushmann Khurrana’s shocking revelation

In one of his interview with SpotboyE on this day in 2018, Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled a few shocking revelations about his marital life. During his interaction, the actor said that after the success of Vicky Donor, there came a time in his life where he and wife Tahira went through a ‘rough patch’. He added that Tahira wasn’t ready for the showbiz life, the duo also had differences regarding his onscreen intimate scenes. However, he was glad that things have settled between the two. While concluding his bite, the actor said that every relationship needs time and when you invest time with your partners they feel more secure.

Alia Bhatt’s throwback photo

On September 18, 2019, Alia Bhatt, took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her with best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. On the occasion of her BFF’s birthday, the actor shared a glimpse of their childhood memories. Check it out here:

(Promo Image Source: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

