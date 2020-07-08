Anushka Sharma's 'Sultan': Making Video Of 'Jag Ghoomeya' Song

Anushka Sharma has been a part of a wide range of films over the years. Some of the memorable performances of the actor came in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, and Band Baaja Baaraat. Sultan is another one of her most popular films. There are various factors that contributed to the success of the film and one of them is the soundtrack. Jag Ghoomeya was one of the songs that received widespread attention. With all that said now, read on to know what went into the making of the song:

Making of Anushka Sharma's 'Jag Ghoomeya' song

Director Ali Abbas Zafar shared that the main idea of the song was to highlight the romance showcased in the film. He also shared that idea was to portray the song showcasing romance in a ''raw and poetic way''. Vaibhavi Merchant, the choreographer, said the song has got some great lyrics. Shekhar shared all the challenges faced while recording the song and that Vishal as well as Shekhar were excited to work with Salman Khan and wanted to deliver the best in the making of the song. Irshad, the lyricist, shared that the song has a very ''cultural approach''. The director shared how the song summarizes the entire spirit of India.

Some of the most memorable numbers from the film include Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai, jag Ghoomeya, Bulleya, 440 Volt, and others. The movie also includes a bonus track titled Raula Paye Gaya, which is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali. The popular number Jag Ghoomeya is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and has a run time of 4:42. The lyrics of the popular number are penned by Irshad Kamil and the song is composed by one of the popular musical duos, Vishal-Shekhar. The song also has an audio version sung by the lead actor, Salman Khan, and a female version sung by Neha Bhasin. The song was nominated Mirchi Music Awards. The song was well received by the audience.

Anushka Sharma's Sultan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film features Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan in the lead and also features Randeep Hooda and Amit Sadh in key roles. The film, which released in 2016, narrates the story of a fictional wrestler and how his successful career has affected his personal life. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Anushka Sharma won Stardust Awards, Zee Cine Awards, amogn many others, for her stellar performance in the film.

