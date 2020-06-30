Sangeita Chauhaan Shares Beautiful Invite For Her Wedding With Manish Raisinghan

Actors Sangeita Chauhaan and Manish Raisinghan are all set to tie the knot on June 30, 2020. On this special occasion, the delighted bride Sangeita took to her social media to share a beautiful virtual wedding invite for all their fans. The invite has a drawing of two hands with their fingers getting intertwined with each other. The invite also has a lovely message which says, 'And in this moment, I swear we are infinite.' The wedding invite further announces that Manish and Sangeita are all set to tie the knot today.

Also Read: Sangeita Chauhaan And Manish Raisinghan To Tie The Knot On June 30

Sangeita Chauhaan and Manish Raisinghan's wedding invite

While sharing the post, Sangeita also thanked her best friend Purva Pandit for creating the invite for the couple's wedding. Not only this, but the Selfie actor also shared two delightful pictures with Manish. In the first picture, Sangeita can be seen posing with the Sasural Simar Ka actor in an event.

While Manish is looking dapper in a black tee and blue jeans, Sangeita makes way for a pretty sight in a full-sleeved black attire with pink floral prints. She also described the picture saying that this was the first time that she had met Manish and that they had gone on to become great friends. She further wrote in the caption that being great friends with Manish eventually made her fall in love with him 'head over heels.'

Also Read: Sangeita Chauhaan And Manish Raisinghan's Relationship Timeline, All You Need To Know

The actor added that she finds it difficult to believe how the time has passed and that the couple is all set to exchange their wedding vows today. Sangeita also shared another picture with Manish wherein the couple could be seen posing for an adorable selfie. The two can also be seen twinning in black in the picture. Take a look at the wedding invite shared by Sangeita.

Also Read: Manish Raisinghan Reveals Why He Chose Avika Gor's Birthday As His Wedding Date

Manish Raisinghan on the wedding

Manish had earlier revealed to a daily that their parents will not be joining them in the ceremony as a precautionary measure due to the pandemic. The actor had further added that his sister as well as his brother-in-law will be in attendance along with Sangeita's brother. The Teen Bahuraaniyan actor also said that there will be only five people in attendance at their wedding and the rest of their family members will be joining them through a video call.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.