Anushka Shetty Thanks Fans For Their Love As 'Baahubali 2' Clocks 3 Years

Amid coronavirus outbreak which has left the entire world in a state of crisis, people have found a reason to rejoice. As SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Baahubali: The Conclusion clocked three years of its release on April 28, several stars are recollecting their best on-set memories. To commemorate the day, Anushka Shetty shared the poster of the film on her Instagram page and expressed her happiness over the milestone.

Anushka Shetty shares poster of Baahubali 2 to celebrate 3 years

The film which starred Prabhas, Anushka, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj in the lead roles, had smashed the box office records with its numbers. The film has not only set a high record in India but also in the international market. An elated Anushka who played the role of Devasena in the highly-appreciated film took to her social media account and expressed her happiness over the same. The actress shared the poster with '3 years of Baahubali’ written on it along with pictures of the entire star cast. Captioning her post, Anushka thanked her fans along with #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2.

Several fans of the film flooded the comment section with their takes on the film and its completing 3 years. One of the users praised Anushka for her character and called it ‘Amazing.’ Another user termed it as ‘Blockbuster’ and wrote that this epic film has no comparisons in the with any film in history. A third user thanked Anushka or playing the role of Devasena and doing complete justice to it. Another user chimed in and expressed his emotions regarding the film. He wrote that Baahubali is not just a film, it's an emotion that cannot be expressed in words.

Apart from Anushka, her co-star Tamannaah Bhatia also penned a note as Baahubali 2 completed 3 years of its release. The stunner recollected her first day on sets and shared a series of pictures with her co-actors and director SS Rajamouli. The actor thanked the entire team for working like a family and the audience for loving the flick and pouring in unconditional love every single day.

