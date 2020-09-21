World Gratitude Day: Anushka Sharma Flaunts Baby Bump, Thanks 'those Who Showed Kindness'

Actress Anushka Sharma who is in Dubai currently with her husband and ace spinner Virat Kohli shared a picture of her baby bump. On the occasion of world gratitude day, the actress shared a beautiful picture while expressing her gratitude towards all. In the picture, the actress is grabbing eyeballs in a black swimsuit while striking a beautiful pose in the swimming pool.

Anushka Sharma expressed gratitude

While captioning the post, the actress started off with a quote by Eckhart Tolle and wrote, “Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance" She further expressed her gratitude to all those who showed her kindness and made her believe in goodness in the world. Anushka continued and wrote that she wants to thank all those people who are opening her heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. In the end, she concluded the caption with a quote by Ram Dass and wrote, " After all, we are all just walking each other home "

Read: Can You See Anushka Sharma Play Mildred In Ratched's Cast For A Bollywood Remake?

Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Get Wonderful Reply From PM Modi On 70th Birthday Wish

The post received thunderous reviews and comments from her friends and fans from all across. Bhumi Pednekar was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wrote, “So cute” along with heart-shaped emoticons. Mouni Roy also echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “beautiful inside and out” along with heart-shaped emojis. Actor Vikrant Massey commented, “touchwood.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, there were claims that Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the Prabhas starrer Adipurush. However, as per sources, it is now confirmed that she will not be doing Adipurush and will resume working only after April 2021. There has been a rumour that Anushka Sharma had signed Adipurush starring Prabhas. However, no details about Adipurush have been discussed with Anushka Sharma and she is nowhere involved in the project. According to sources, "Anushka is raring to resume work immediately post her pregnancy and there will be big announcements in place as and when the time is appropriate but Adipurush definitely doesn’t feature in her plans".

Read: Anushka Sharma's Baby Bump Pic Gets Adorable Reaction From Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor

Read: Anushka Sharma Will Not Star In 'Adipurush'; Expects To Resume Work In Late April 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.