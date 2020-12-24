'Any Guesses?': Tiger Shroff Hints About His New Project, Teases 'something's Cooking'

Actor Tiger Shroff who has a list of projects in his kitty, recently kept his fans on toes after he shared a sneak peek about an upcoming project. The actor shared a picture from the sets where he can be seen flaunting his chiseled body on an illuminating stage while donning jazzy clothes that looked more like from the sets of an upcoming song. Apart from this, he can be seen busy reharsing his steps while getting ready for the shoot.

Tiger Shroff hints about a new project

The actor who had earlier released his first song Unbeleivale has left his fans to wear their thinking caps while guessing about the actor’s upcoming project. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Somethin cooking any guesses?” As soon as the actor shared the post on Instagram, several fans fn the actor could not control their excitement, shared their happiness in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Another disco song.: Another user wrote, “Hero! Waiting.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Blessed after seeing your post.” Another excited fan of the actor wrote, “Ur are killing with your looks.”

Tiger Shroff who made his debut in singing had earlier released his first song Unbelievable which garnered much love and appreciation from his fans and followers on social media. The song became one of the chartbusters soon after it was released. The track shows Tiger grooving and interacting with a girl dressed in similar attire, as a flashback. It is a sweet, simple romantic number that is likely to tug at the heartstrings of his fans. He then shared the song on social media and wrote, “And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me, this has been the most challenging yet fulfilling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here’s presenting our humble effort #YouAreUnbelievable out now!” The song has been written by DG Mayne and Avitesh and Paresh have choreographed it. Now fans are eagerly waiting for the actor to reveal more details about the new project which seems more like BTS pictures from a music video.

(Image credit: AP)

