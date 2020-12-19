Tiger Shroff Shares Father Jackie Shroff's 'Hero' Movie Poster As It Clocks 37 Years

Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram on Friday, December 18, 2020, to share a picture of his father’s much-acclaimed film Hero as it completes 37 years in the film industry. The actor also penned a sweet note congratulating the cast and crew of the film. Seeing this post, fans and movie buffs are sure to love the picture shared by the actor.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Tiger Shroff shared a poster of the film Hero that starred his father Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri in lead roles. In the picture, Jackie Shroff can be seen giving a candid pose, Meenakshi, on the other hand, can be seen giving a puzzled look as she poses in the background. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote, “congrats daddy and @subhashghai1. 37 years of one of the most iconic films”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Tiger Shroff Has All The Good Qualities Of A 'Nayak', Says Prolific Actor Satish Kaushik

Besides Tiger Shroff, Meenakshi Seshadri also took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, to share a tweet about her much-acclaimed film Hero, which has been clocked in 37 years since its release. In the tweet, the actor went on to talk about some specifics about the film.

She also went on to say a special thank you to the director for all the love and support she had received for the film. Fans were going all out to comment on all things good and happy about the post. Take a look at her tweet below.

It feels great to celebrate 37 years of Hero’s release. My best wishes to the entire cast and unit of Hero. A special thanks to Subhash ji for giving me such a memorable movie. — Meenaakshi Sheshadri (@MinaxhiSeshadri) December 15, 2020

Also read | Tiger Shroff Meets Nusret Gökçe, A.k.a ‘Salt Bae’, Heaps Praises On Him

About the film

The 1983 film follows a hitman played by Jackie Shroff, who was hired by a gangster to abduct Radha, the daughter of the chief of police, played by Meenakshi. By using his daughter, the gangster is trying to settle scores with the cop. Later, Jackie ends up falling in love with her and becomes a decent guy. Hero was remade thrice, once in Telugu where Vikram shared screen space alongside Akkineni Nagarjuna, then in Kannada with V Ravichandran and Ranadheera, and again in Hindi, which was helmed by Nikhil Advani, starring Suraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in crucial roles.

Also read | Tiger Shroff Responds To A Fan From UK Who Proposed Him For Marriage On Insta AMA Session

Also read | Meenakshi Seshadri Rejoices As 'Hero' Clocks In 37 Successful Years Of Its Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.