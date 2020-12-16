Disha Patani Accompanies Tiger Shroff Along With Entire Family To Dubai

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been a hugely popular pair on screen. The two actors were recently seen together in Dubai. Disha Patani accompanied Tiger Shroff along with his family to their Dubai visit. If you are wondering what was brewing on the trip, the answer is the two were in Dubai for the Matrix Fight Night MMA competition. All the Shroff's and Disha Patani posted a glimpse of their visit. See everyone's posts here.

Disha Patani jets off to Dubai with Tiger Shroff and his family

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have a close bond they two have been seen commenting on each other's photos and spotted with families on various occasions. Although no one posted any pictures together from their latest visit to Dubai, everyone did take to their individual accounts and shared small sneak peeks. Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff present the MAtrix Fight Night and for the same event, the two flew to Dubai. Ayesha Shroff and Disha Patani were also a part of this event. The group sure seems to be having fun from the look of their Instagram stories and videos. Check out what each one of them posted here.

Disha Patani's Instagram

Disha Patani took to her Instagram story and posted a picture of a cake. The cake was designed to look like a Versace purse. Disha tagged the hotel where the family is staying, The Plazzo Versace and wrote Thanks for the cutest cake. She also tagged MFA MMA and wrote- 'here we go'. See her post here.

Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Tiger Shroff posted a video informing his fans about the MFA MMA and that he would be sharing a live broadcast of the fight. Tiger tagged the hotel, Plazzo Versace as well. Tiger also tagged MFA MMA and Dubai SC. See his post here.

Krishna Shroff and Ayesha Shroff's Instagram

The mother and daughter duo also took to their Instagram accounts and shared various photos and videos from the hotel to the event. They posted several pictures promoting the event. Krishna Shroff posted a video of herself all dressed up for the event and tagged the Sensation Beauty Salon. In another IG story, she recorded her mother walking and tagged her.

IMAGE CREDITS: @dishapatani IG

