Aparajitha Ayodhya: Kangana Ranaut Turns Producer With Film On Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid

Kangana Ranaut who has always been bold with her film choices has decided on her first venture as a producer. The actress announced a film titled 'Aparajitha Ayodhya' which is based on Ram Mandir court case making headlines. The film will roll early next year and is scripted by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the creator of the Bahubali series.

Thalaivi: Netizens have a field day with Kangana Ranaut's first look from the film

Why did she choose the prefix 'Aparajitha', and Kangana is quick to explain the logic behind it. She said, "Despite all efforts to wipe out our spirit of unity and secularism, we remain a nation of believers, we remain undefeated. Hence the prefix 'Aparajitha', which means the unvanquished."

Talking about the same to a leading tabloid, Kangana said that the topic has been going on for years and as a child, she always grew up hearing Ayodhya's name in a negative light. "The piece of land on which was born a king, who was the epitome of sacrifices, became the subject of a property dispute. The case has changed the face of Indian politics and the verdict has ended the centuries-old dispute while embodying the secular spirit of India. What makes Aparajitha Ayodhya different is that it is the journey of the protagonist from a non-believer to a believer. And since, in a way, it reflects my personal journey, I decided it would be the apt subject for my first production,” she was quoted by the tabloid.

Kangana Ranaut on her transformation for Thalaivi: Had to take hormone pills

Ayodhya verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple.

Thalaivi teaser video: Kangana Ranaut aces late politician J Jayalalithaa's look-watch

Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. CJI Ranjan Gogoi, while delivering the unanimous judgment, dismissed the claims of the Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara. He also termed that the three-way division of the disputed land by the Allahabad HC in its 2010 verdict is wrong.

Thalaivi First look poster: Kangana Ranaut in and as former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.