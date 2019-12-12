Aparshakti Khurana And Pranutam Bahl To Star As The Lead Actors In 'Helmet'

Khurana family is making a mark in Bollywood. Ayushamann Khurrana has already set milestones with his brilliant performances in the Bollywood film industry. Now it is his brother’s turn to set a benchmark and shine bright. Many of his fans and followers who have always watched him in supporting roles wanted Aparshakti Khurana to play a lead role in a movie. It seems like the wish of his fans and followers has now come true.

Aparshakti Khurana made his Bollywood debut with the movie Dangal. He rose to prominence by impressing the viewers by playing supporting roles in films like Stree, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Luka Chuppi, Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi. His recent performance in Pati Patni Aur Woh has garnered him many praises. His character in the movie was loved by his fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ| Aparshakti Khurana To Work With 'The Great Man' Amitabh Bachchan Next | Read Details

As per reports, Aparshakti Khurana has bagged his first film as a lead actor. Reportedly, Dino Morea will be producing the film with fresh faces of two interesting actors. The title of the movie is Helmet. Aparshakti Khurana will be paired opposite Mohnish Bahl’s daughter, Pranutan.

ALSO READ| Aparshakti Khurana Is Setting Internet On Fire With These Sun-kissed Photos

Pranutan made her Bollywood debut in the 2019 romantic drama Notebook. The movie was helmed by Nitin Kakkar and bankrolled by Salman Khan. The story of Notebook revolves around the life of an ex-army officer, Kabir, who later becomes a teacher in Kashmir. The school is in a miserable condition. Things take a turn when Kabir finds a notebook, left behind by the previous year’s teacher Firdaus.

ALSO READ| Aparshakti Khurana And Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pictures Are Sibling Goals

Nothing much has been announced about Helmet yet. However, it is reportedly confirmed that the movie Helmet is going to different for many reasons for both the actors. Aparshakti Khurana will be seen on the silver screen in a leading role. While Pranutam will get another chance to prove her ability. The movie Notebook did not manage to receive many accolades for her as expected.

ALSO READ| Aparshakti Khurana: Top Supporting Roles Played By The Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.