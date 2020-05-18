Tara Sutaria Reveals She Is Learning A New Skill Amid Lockdown

Tara Sutaria recently revealed how she spends her day staying at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. In a recent interview with a news portal, Tara Sutaria has revealed that she listens to music on the record player and prefers over any MP3 players or music apps. She also said that she enjoys listening to music on her record player along with a cup of tea. The actor is currently obsessed with American singer Barbra Streisand’s collection.

Talking about how she spends her day with her family during the lockdown, she revealed that she is a stay-at-home kind of person. She also added saying that she is fairly reserved and an introvert. Tara Sutaria also revealed that she likes spending time with her family. She said that work has kept her busy, but now that she is at home, she is appreciating every minute that she is spending with them.

The actor has also confessed to being a total foodie and is also using this time to gather some cooking skills. She said that food is of utmost importance in her house. She also added saying that she along with her twin sister, Pia Stuaria are food lovers.

The actor said that she is learning to cook a few Parsi dishes. She also added saying that her mom and Nani are fantastic cooks, and so she is trying to learn from them some classic Parsi food like Salli Boti. Apart from the delicious Parsi food, she is also learning to cook some Punjabi food, she recently prepared Jungli Mutton and Chole.

The SOTY 2 actor also revealed that she is eager to get back to work. She said that for her to not work is difficult and seems out of the ordinary, hence she wants to resume work as soon as she can. She also added saying that even though she is not a social butterfly, she is looking forward to spending some time outdoors with her sister, Pia Sutaria, or enjoy some time with her friends.

On the work front

The actor was last in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Siddharth Malhotra. The film was lauded by fans and viewers for its acting and plot. Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Milan Luthria’s Tadap. She will be seen sharing screen space alongside Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and will resume shooting once everyone is back to normal.

