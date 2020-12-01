Aparshakti Khurana Dances On 'Coca Cola' With Wife Aakriti, Fans React

Aparshakti Khurana took to his Instagram handle and posted a quirky reel with his wife Aakriti Ahuja. The actor grooved to a song from Kriti Sanon’s film Luka Chuppi and seemed to really enjoy himself in the video. The video went viral among the fans of the actor very soon and received numerous reactions from fans as well as a like from Kriti Sanon.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Aparshakti Khurana's wife matches steps with him on Coca Cola

Aparshakti Khurana was seen shaking a leg to Coca Cola with his wife in the recent dance video on his social media. While Aparshakti wore a pyjama with Coca Cola logo on it, his wife wore a sweatshirt with the brand’s logo and the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor captioned the post as, “You are the coca cola sweatshirt to my coca cola pyjamas”. The couple performed their own dance steps in the video and flaunted their chemistry on camera. Watch the video below.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Netizens react

As soon as the dance video post went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, Kriti Sanon also "liked" the video. A number of people showered the couple with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how adorable they looked in the recent post.

Several fans could not get over how sweet and adorable Aparshakti and his wife’s chemistry was in the video and asked the actor to post more pictures. Many other fans also sent blessings to the couple and wished them good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Previously, Aparshakti Khurana posted a picture from his movie set with actor Pooja Vijan. The two posed for the picture and while Aparshakti had a rather serious expression on his face, Pooja balanced the picture out with a pout. The actor captioned the post as, “P(out) and about with my favourite person on set”, hinting that he is working on his upcoming movies projects. Check out the post shared by the actor below.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.