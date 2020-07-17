Aparshakti Khurana And His Father Do Disco Dance In This Epic Video; Watch

During the lockdown, actors are engaging in several different activities and doing the most to keep their fans entertained. On such star is Aparshakti Khurana. He recently took to his social media and shared a video where he is seen dancing with his father and getting nostalgic about a 1980s song.

Aparshakti Khurana dances with his father

On July 17, the Stree actor took to his Instagram and shared a video where he was seen dancing with his father. In this black and white video, both Aparshakti and his father are all dressed up as they dance on the Mithun Chakraborty song, I Am A Disco Dancer. He captioned the video and wrote, "Back to the '80s with my disco dancer!I decided to gift a #saregamacarvaan to my papa because he loves to get his party hat on and dance to these Bollywood classics! My papa is such a star and we clearly had a blast doing the #RewindWithCarvaan challenge. Gift your loved ones and share your favorite #RewindWithCarvaan moments! @saregama_official". Take a look at the clip here.

After the Dangal actor shared this post, several fans and celebs reacted to his post. Bhumi Pedenkar took the comment section of the post and wrote "cutest" and left a red heart emoji on the post. Rj Alok commented on the post and wrote "ðŸ•ºðŸ•ºðŸ•ºâ¤ï¸ðŸ’¯ðŸ•ºðŸ•ºðŸ•ºðŸ•º". One fan wrote "Hahah ...this is super cool ðŸ˜Ž" and another wrote "We need to see more of uncle now â¤ï¸'. Take a look at the comments here.

On work front

Aparshakti Khurana was last seen in Remo D'Souza helmed film Street Dancer 3D. Now he will be seen in the movie titled Helmet. This film will be the first film in which he will be seen as the main lead actor. In a recent interview with a media portal, he has expressed that his upcoming film will be a light-hearted comedy with a strong message at the heart of it. Aparshakti also added that Helmet has a breezy narrative and sensible message. Helmet also features The Notebook fame, Pranutan Bahl, in the lead.

