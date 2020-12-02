Aparshakti Khurana Flaunts ‘haath Par Haath Dhare Baithna’ Look, Fans Gush ‘sahi Hai’

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, to share a stunning picture of him. In the picture, the actor looks all decked up and is seen giving a candid pose. Along with the picture, the actor also left a quirky caption. Fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and positive comments.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aparshakti Khurana shared a stunning picture of him looking all dapper. In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting a quirky look and is also seen giving a candid pose. In the post, Aparshakti Khurana can be seen wearing a white long sleeves t-shirt and paired it with quirky printed denim. He also sported a pair of white shoes. The actor went on to complete the look by opting for a one-sided hairdo, well-trimmed beard and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a quirky comment relating it to the picture. He commented, “If “haath par haath dhare baithna” had a face”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went on to comment on all things nice praising the actor for his looks and personality. The post also received several likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users commented on by talking about the actor’s looks, while some went on to laud the post. One of the users wrote, “haha sahi hai bhajiii”. While the other one said, “omgggg so handsoommmeee”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Previously, Aparshakti Khurana was seen shaking a leg to Coca Cola with his wife Aakriti Ahuja in the recent dance video that he shared on his Instagram handle. While Aparshakti wore a pyjama with Coca Cola logo on it, his wife wore a sweatshirt with the brand’s logo and the actor captioned the post as, “You are the coca-cola sweatshirt to my coca-cola pyjamas”. The duo performed their own dance steps in the video and flaunted their chemistry on social media. Watch the video below.

