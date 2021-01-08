Aparshakti Khurana kick-starts shooting for his next film opposite R Madhavan

Aparshakti Khurana took to Instagram and announced his next untitled suspense thriller with an ensemble star cast including R. Madhavan, Khushali Kumar, and Darshan Kumar. The film will be directed by Kookie Gulati. Apart from Aparshakti Khurana, Kookie also shared pictures with the entire star cast on his Instagram and informed fans about the commencement of the filming. The film produced by Bhushan Kumar will also mark the debut of his sister Khushali Kumar.

Aparshakti Khurana starts shooting for next

Actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Tahira Kashyap, Varun Sharma, Casting Chhabra, and many more were quick enough to congratulate the actor and director for their new venture and also extended their luck for it. Long back, Bhushan Kumar announced that his sister Khushali Kumar will be making her debut opposite R. Madhavan with a slice of comedy film 'Dahi Cheeni' but this film was shelved and soon news came that the pairing will be seen in a suspense thriller tentatively titled 'Dhoka'. Khushali Kumar is leaving no stone unturned for her Bollywood debut. She will be essaying a very strong character in the film with shades of grey. The audience is already excited to watch this new pair on screen.

Aparshakti who is quite active on social media Is often seen sharing pictures and videos of his shenanigans with his wife Akriti Ahuja. The happening couple earlier posted a quirky reel where the two grooved to a song from Kriti Sanon’s film Luka Chuppi and seemed to really enjoy himself in the video. The video went viral among the fans of the actor very soon and received numerous reactions from fans as well as alike from Kriti Sanon. Aparshakti Khurana was seen shaking a leg to Coca Cola with his wife in the recent dance video on his social media. While Aparshakti wore a pajama with Coca Cola logo on it, his wife wore a sweatshirt with the brand’s logo and the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor captioned the post as, “You are the coca-cola sweatshirt to my coca-cola pajamas”. Meanwhile, the actor sometimes back wrapped up the shooting schedule of his forthcoming untitled film opposite Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. The shooting of the film wrapped up in Chandigarh post which Kriti was diagnosed with COVID-19.

